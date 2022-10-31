The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) provisional allotment list for CAP round 2 will be released today on the official website. The candidates will be able to view the allotment list through the websites cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Candidates who had been allocated a seat in the first round of allotment can also check their provisional allotment status in the second round allotment list.

The CAP round 2 provisional allotment can be confirmed from November 1 till November 3 through the official website. As per the official schedule, the candidates who accept the seat allocated in the second round will have to pay the seat application fees by 3 November. Candidates will also have time till 5:00 pm on 3 November to report to their allocated colleges.

The candidates who took part in round two and were given seats for the first time must confirm the seat allocation on their own by accepting a declaration through their login. Additionally, they must also certify that the information provided on their application form regarding qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, and specific reservation is accurate.

The seat allocation list for MHT CET CAP Round 2 was supposed to be released on 28 October but the CET cell later changed the date to 31 October 2022.

Candidates will have the option to freeze their allocated seats or participate in the subsequent rounds by choosing the ‘not freeze’ option. Even the candidates who chose the not freeze option to keep their options open will have to pay the seat acceptance fees through login mode.

Steps to check MHT-CET 2022 seat allocation list:

1) Open the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Search for the CET 2022 seat allotment result link and click on it

3) Enter your credentials and log in to the portal

4) The MHT CET round 2 allotment list should appear on the screen

5) Download the allotment list and keep copies for future use