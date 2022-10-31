MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment result to be out today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) provisional allotment list for CAP round 2 will be released today on the official website. The candidates will be able to view the allotment list through the websites cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Candidates who had been allocated a seat in the first round of allotment can also check their provisional allotment status in the second round allotment list.

