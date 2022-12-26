Millions of student loan holders face debt forgiveness uncertainty in 20235 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 05:46 PM IST
Supreme Court will hear challenge to President Biden’s loan-cancellation plan in February
Supreme Court will hear challenge to President Biden’s loan-cancellation plan in February
The Supreme Court’s expected decision next year on the fate of President Biden‘s student-debt cancellation plan means that millions of borrowers won’t know for months whether they’ll have to repay loans that the White House has pledged to forgive.