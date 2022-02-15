Co-founders of Mindtree Ltd Subroto Bagchi and NS Parthasarathy, along with their spouses, have donated ₹425 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to set up an 800-bed multi-specialty hospital along with a postgraduate medical school.

After its founding, this will be the largest single private donation received by IISc. The hospital will be named as the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital and it will cater to the clinical training and research activities of the academic programme.

“The academic centrepiece of this initiative will be an integrated dual degree MD-PhD programme aimed at creating a new breed of physician-scientists, who will pursue careers in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions, driven by a bench-to-bedside philosophy. They will be trained simultaneously in the hospital as well as in the science and engineering laboratories at IISc," IISc said in a statement.

The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will be built within the existing IISc Bengaluru campus, taking advantage of the co-location with the science and engineering faculties and labs. The ground-breaking is planned for June 2022 and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024.

“The Bagchi Parthasarathy Hospital will have advanced facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research. The clinical and surgical departments in the hospital will facilitate comprehensive treatment and healthcare delivery in several specialties including oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, dermatology and plastic surgery, organ transplant, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, and so on," IISc said.

In addition, according to National Medical Commission norms, students admitted in specific MD/MS and DM/MCh programmes will also be trained in appropriate sections of the hospital along with their classroom and laboratory training. The hospital will also implement advanced digital technologies and solutions, such as integrated Electronic Medical Record systems and a comprehensive telemedicine suite with haptics interfaces.

“Their generous contribution will help us realize our vision of seamless coupling between clinical sciences, basic sciences, and engineering technology disciplines, all anchored within a vibrant university campus, enabling cross-disciplinary training and research opportunities for young minds. We hope that this creates a new template for institution building in India, particularly in medical research," said professor Govindan Rangarajan, director, IISc.

