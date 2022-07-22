Mint Explainer: Why gender composition at IIMs is getting better5 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 06:21 PM IST
- Some younger IIMs have taken a lead in gender diversity by tweaking admission process and reducing weightage to CAT
For decades, women have had a marginal, almost a token presence on the campuses of India's best B-schools—the hallowed Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). But a silent revolution may just be brewing inside some of the younger IIMs, who are now raising the bar on gender diversity and helping women smash another male bastion.