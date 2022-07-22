Mint Explainer: Why gender composition at IIMs is getting better

Globally, B-schools are making their classrooms more diverse. The percentage of women on B-schools campuses has gone up from just over 30% to 40% plus in the last decade, according to Forte Foundation, a consortium of leading companies and top business schools. Top schools such as Harvard, Yale, and Stanford have more than 40% women while some of the Chinese schools even have women making up more than half their batch size. India trails way behind with only 17% women in the classrooms of B-schools, according to some estimates. This difference between the global and the Indian figures is in part a reflection of the differences between the GMA—the admission test most global B-schools have adopted—and CAT, say some experts. GMAT has an easier quant section and has a holistic approach to management education (with even essays to test the overall aptitude of students). But it’s never too late perhaps. Some of the leading Indian b-schools are finally waking up to the urgent need to have women on their campuses. This movement must gather momentum in the days, months and years ahead.

