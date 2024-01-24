Education
Why India's runaway coaching centres need regulating
Summary
- After government's directive, coaching institutes are fighting back. Will it change education as we know it?
Government guidelines on regulating the coaching industry will impact thousands of tutoring centres that have mushroomed across the country. What’s wrong with the system and why were these guidelines needed in the first place? Mint explains:
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more