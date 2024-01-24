Why does the industry need regulating?

The rise in students dying by suicide (26 as per news reports in Kota alone in 2023) points to the pressures that school children face. The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education last week said the rules were “in the context of rising student suicides cases, fire incidents, lack of facilities as well as methodologies of teaching (that) have been engaging the attention of the government from time to time". Mushrooming ‘dummy schools’—they have links with coaching centres and do not require students to attend physical classes—have raised hackles. Parents from smaller towns often take loans to relocate their families to these coaching hubs.