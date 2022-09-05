Modi announces PM-SHRI Yojana for development of schools

Modi announces PM-SHRI Yojana for development of schools1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
- The PM-SHRI Yojana will be a laboratory for the new National Education Policy and under the first phase, 14,500 schools will be upgraded
On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that over 14,500 schools will be developed and upgraded across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.
The Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana will be a laboratory for the new National Education Policy (NEP) and under the first phase, 14,500 schools will be upgraded.
“Today, on Teachers Day, I am glad to announce a new initiative -- the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP," PM Modi tweeted.
The new National Education Policy was launched in 2020. The NEP replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems.
PM Modi also interacted with the awardees of National Awards to Teachers today, after they were felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu. During his conversation with the teachers, he encouraged them to practice equality and have an integrated approach.