Modi launches Mission Schools and projects worth Rs4,260 crore

PM Modi further said that the new National Education Policy is an attempt to free the country from the mentality of slavery and promote talent and innovation. “Knowledge of the English language was taken as a measure of intelligence. Whereas language is just a medium of communication. But for so many decades, language had become such a hindrance that the country could not get the benefit of the talent pool in the villages and poor families. Now this situation is being changed. Students have the option of studying science, technology, and medicine in Indian languages too. Efforts are underway to make courses in several Indian languages including Gujarati."