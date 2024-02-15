Modi to dedicate seven AIIMS before polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stones for seven All India Institutes of Medical Science or AIIMS starting with one Rewari, Haryana, on Friday, according to health ministry officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the coming week, he will lay the foundation stones for six more AIIMS -- in Jammu, Rajkot (Gujarat), Bhatinda (Punjab), Kalyani (West Bengal), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) and Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh).

Modi will dedicate the Jammu AIIMS to the public on 20 February while the remaining five will be done on 25 February.

"The PM will be present at AIIMS Rajkot from where he will inaugurate the other five virtually," said a senior official. As per the ministry officials, the cost of these seven AIIMS is around ₹10,000 crore.

The proposal for an AIIMS in Rewari was announced in the central budget back in 2019. The new AIIMS will offer both undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, along with nursing and paramedical training.

Spread across 210 acres, the institute will have 750 beds (including 30 for AYUSH treament), 75 ICU beds, 16 major OTs plus 2 minor OTs and 30 trauma beds. The medical college will have 100 seats and 25 super-speciality departments.

In the interim budget for FY25, the health ministry has been allotted ₹6,800 crore for establishment expenditure of the new AIIMS.

So far, the Centre has approved the establishment of 22 new AIIMS and 75 upgradation projects for existing government medical colleges and institutions (GMCIs) under the Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme.

Under this, six AIIMS were approved under Phase-I, which comprises Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh which are already fully functional.

Later, 16 more AIIMS were approved by the Cabinet in subsequent phases.

