More colleges offering admission to students who never applied
12 Nov 2022, 11:31 AM IST
Direct admissions allow colleges to send offers to students based just on GPAs or a few other criteria
It sounds too good to be true: Get into college, with a guaranteed scholarship, without ever applying. This fall, tens of thousands of students will receive such offers from schools around the country.