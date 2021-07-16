Tamil Nadu was in favour of cancelling NEET and all national level entrance exams as conducting such tests during the pandemic was detrimental to the health and well-being of the students. "Tamil Nadu government may be allowed to fill all professional seats including MBBSDS\AYUSH courses on the basis of class XII marks alone," a memorandum submitted to Pradhan by Subramanian said. It further stated it has been the "consistent and considered opinion" of Tamil Nadu that class XII marks alone be the basis for higher education admission and "conducting NEET deprives opportunities for rural students, majority of whom study in their mother tongue and lack resources\access to coaching institutions."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}