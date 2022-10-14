Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / News /  More than 14,500 schools will be developed under PM SHRI scheme across India: Neeta Prasad

More than 14,500 schools will be developed under PM SHRI scheme across India: Neeta Prasad

1 min read . 08:00 PM ISTSwati Luthra
NEP 2020 focuses on the internationalization of education and building collaborations with other countries

  • NEP 2020 encourages a holistic, flexible and multidisciplinary approach to education as envisioned by the Prime Minister

More than 14,500 schools will be developed across India under the PM SHRI scheme with all the components of NEP 2020, said Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Ministry of Education on Friday.

Addressing the 6th East Asia Summit Education Minister’s Meeting, she said that NEP 2020 encourages a holistic, flexible and multidisciplinary approach to education as envisioned by the Prime Minister. “It is based on foundational pillars of access, equality, quality, affordability and accountability. It is aligned with Sustainable Development Goals 2030 goals."

Prasad added that online, open and multi-modal learning has been promoted under the PM- eVidya. “There are various e-learning platforms like DIKSHA, SWAYAM MOOCS platform, Virtual Labs, e-PG Pathshala and National Digital Library."

She said that NEP 2020 focuses on the internationalization of education and building collaborations with other countries. “India greatly values educational cooperation with EAS countries."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
