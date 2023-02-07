More number of Indian students are going abroad to pursue higher education. According to data submitted by the education ministry in the Parliament, 750,365 students went abroad for higher education in 2022.

The number of students going overseas has increased by 68% in comparison to 444,553 students going abroad in 2021, junior education minister Subhash Sarkar said.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, 454,009 students went abroad for higher studies in 2017, followed by 517,998 in 2018 and 586,337 in 2019. During the Covid pandemic, the number fell by half, declining to 259,655 in 2020.

Cumulatively, more than 30 lakh Indians went abroad for higher studies between 2017 and 2022, the education ministry informed Lok Sabha.

The minister was also asked if it is a fact that the money being spent by Indian students abroad is more than the education budget of the country, and if the government has any proposal to establish "International University of high standard" to save the said funds.

Responding to this part of the question, Sarkar said, "as of now there is no proposal to set up International University in the country".

"However, University Grants Commission (UGC) has drafted enabling Regulations to facilitate the establishment of campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India.

"The draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions In India) Regulations, 2023 was placed in the public domain seeking feedback, suggestions, comments, etc from all stakeholders by January 18, 2023. However, in view of the requests received from stakeholders, the last date for receiving comments on the draft Regulations has been extended till February 20," he said.

Separately, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lamented Indians going to other countries for education. The Delhi CM said India should have developed the capacity to attract students from across the globe rather than "our youths having to go abroad".