More than 8 lakh new girl students enrolled in schools in FY2022: Govt

Over 12.29 crore girls enrolled in primary to higher secondary in 2021-22, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Education released on Thursday. An increase of 8.19 lakh was seen in the financial year 2022, compared to the enrolment of girls in 2020-21, the data added.
The Ministry of Education on Thursday released a report on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus 2021-22 on school education in India.
Further, the report highlighted that the total number of Scheduled Caste (SC) students from Primary to Higher Secondary has gone up to 4.83 crore in FY 2022 from 4.78 crore in 2020-21.
Additionally, Scheduled Tribe (ST) students have gone up from 2.49 crore to 2.51 crore, and Other Backward Caste (OBC) students from 11.35 crore to 11.49 crore during 2020-21 and 2021-22.
However, India witnessed a decline in schools in the previous fiscal year. The Education Ministry said that the total number of schools in 2021-22 stood at 14.89 lakhs as compared to 15.09 lakhs in 2020-21. The decline in total schools is mainly due to the closure of private and other management schools and the grouping/ clustering of schools by various states, the ministry added.
In 2021-22 total students enrolled in school education from primary to higher secondary stood at 25.57 crore as compared to 25.38 crore enrolment in 2020-21, registering an increase of 19.36 lakh enrolments. In FY 2022, 95.07 lakh teachers were engaged in school education out of which more than 51% were females.
The data pointed out that the total enrolment of Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in 2021-22 stood at 22.67 lakh as compared to 21.91 lakh in 2020-21 showing an improvement of 3.45% over 2020-21.
Nearly 27.7% of schools in India had Kitchen Gardens in 2021-22. It has improved by 32% over the year 2018-19, the Ministry of Education stated.
It said that 33% or 4.98 lakh schools have been certified under Fit India Schools.
In addition to this, nearly 77% of schools in India had a playground facility in 2021-22. It has improved by 3.4% over the year 2018-19.
