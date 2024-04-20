MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: MPBSE to declare Matric, Inter board results soon at mpbse.nic.in. Here is how to check
MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations any time soon at mpresults.nic.in. As per media reports the MPBSE is likely to declare the results of both board exams before April 25. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results. The board is likely to inform the students about the much-awaited board results a day in advance.