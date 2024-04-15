MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024 expected soon. Check date and how to check
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10th and 12th exam results soon on its official website — mpbse.nic.in.
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release the classes 10th and 12th results 2024 after April 20, according to media reports. However, there is no official announcement on date and time of the board exam results yet.