MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: MPBSE likely to release board results this week at mpbse.nic.in. Here is how to check
MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Inter and Matric board examinations this week at mpresults.nic.in.
MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Inter and Matric board examinations this week at mpresults.nic.in. As per media reports the MPBSE is likely to declare the results of both board exams before April 25. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results. The board is likely to inform the students about the much-awaited board results a day in advance.