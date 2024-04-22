MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Inter and Matric board examinations this week at mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Inter and Matric board examinations this week at mpresults.nic.in. As per media reports the MPBSE is likely to declare the results of both board exams before April 25. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results. The board is likely to inform the students about the much-awaited board results a day in advance.

As per tradition, the MPBSE will hold a press conference to declare the results of both classes. The MPBSE will also reveal the pass percentage and the topper's name besides other important details. After the press conference, the MPBSE will activate the result links on the official website:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in. Students can check their results on the official website of MPBSE by entering the roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card.

MP Board Result 2024: A step-by-step guide to check the board results Go to the official websites: mpbse.nic.in OR mpresults.nic.in

Click on link “MP Board Result 2024" given on the home page

Enter the login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

The Madhya Pradesh High School board exams were conducted from February 5 to February 28, while the Inter board exams were from February 6 to March 5, 2024. As per the MPBSE, more than 16 lakh students appeared in both examinations in 2024. These exams took place in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

As per the MPBSE records, 729426 students registered for the Class 12 board exam in 2023, but only 727044 appeared of which a total of 401366 (55.28%) of students passed the board exams. Female students scored a pass percentage of 58.75% while the boys obtained 52% marks pass percentage in class 12.

In Class 10 Board exams 2023, a total of 820014 students registered for the exam, but 815364 appeared in the exam, of which 515955 (63.29%) passed. The pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 60.26% and that of the girls stood at 66.47%.

