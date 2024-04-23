MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: MPBSE to release Inter, Matric results on April 24 at 4 pm. Here is how to check
MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Tuesday said the board will announce the results of Inter and Matric board examinations on Wednesday, i.e. April 24 at 4 pm. Students can check their results at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in
