MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Tuesday said the board will announce the results of Inter and Matric board examinations on Wednesday, i.e. April 24 at 4 pm.

Students who appeared in the MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024 can check their results on the MPBSE official websites:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in.

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Result 2024: Documents to check the results

Students can check their results on the official website of MPBSE by entering the roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card.

MP Board Result 2024: A step-by-step guide to check the board results

Go to the official websites: mpbse.nic.in OR mpresults.nic.in

Click on link “MP Board Result 2024" given on the home page

Enter the login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference.

MP Board Result 2024: MPBSE mobile app

The students can also check their results through MPBSE mobile app. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. After downloading the app, students will have to choose the “Know Your Result" option in the app. After submitting the Roll Number and Application number, the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.

The Madhya Pradesh High School board exams were conducted from February 5 to February 28, while the Inter board exams were from February 6 to March 5, 2024. As per the MPBSE, more than 16 lakh students appeared in both examinations in 2024. These exams took place in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

As per the MPBSE records, 729426 students registered for the Class 12 board exam in 2023, but only 727044 appeared of which a total of 401366 (55.28%) of students passed the board exams. Female students scored a pass percentage of 58.75% while the boys obtained 52% marks pass percentage in class 12.

In Class 10 Board exams 2023, a total of 820014 students registered for the exam, but 815364 appeared in the exam, of which 515955 (63.29%) passed. The pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 60.26% and that of the girls stood at 66.47%.

