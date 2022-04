The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon be released.The results will be updated on the official sites, and students can check them by visiting any of three sites provided by the state education board.

The results will be available on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The students who have given the exams on the website mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. A direct link will be provided by the MP board as soon the results are declared.

Students can visit below sites to check their results

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

http://mpbse.nic.in

http://mpresults.nic.in

How to check:

Candidates will be able to check the Madhya Pradesh Board results by entering the registration number in the result link provided.

Students need to visit the MP Board official website or click on the direct link provided

Click on the link provided

The link of the Result login will be displayed

Enter the Registration number in the link given

After that the results will be displayed on the screen

Students can download the MPBSE results 2022 for further reference

The theory exams for Class 10, 12 had begun on 17 February and 18 February respectively and concluded on 20 March.

This year the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has also revised the marking scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 both theory and practical exams for 2022.

As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be allotted for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.