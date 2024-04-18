MP Board Result 2024: MPBSE to declare board results of Class 10, 12 soon at mpbse.nic.in. Here is how to check
MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations after April 20, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board result 2024.
