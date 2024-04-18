MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations after April 20, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board result 2024.
Students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh board examination Academic year 2023-24 can check their results on the official website of MPBSE — mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in — by entering the roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card.
The Madhya Pradesh High School board exams were conducted from February 5 to February 28, while the Inter board exams were from February 6 to March 5, 2024.
As per the MPBSE, more than 16 lakh students appeared in both examinations in 2024. These exams took place in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.
As per tradition, the MPBSE is likely to hold a press conference to declare the results of both classes. In the conference, the MPBSE will reveal the pass percentage and the topper's name besides other important details. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
MP Board Result 2024: Here is how to check the results of Class 10, 12
- Go to the official websites: mpbse.nic.in OR mpresults.nic.in
- Click on the MP Board Result 2024 link given on the home page
- Enter the login credentials and click on submit button
- A new window will open and your result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and print the result for future reference.
In Class 10 Board exams 2023, a total of 820014 students registered for the exam, but 815364 appeared in the exam, of which 515955 (63.29%) passed. The pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 60.26% and that of the girls stood at 66.47%.
