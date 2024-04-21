The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce Class 10th and Class 12th board results soon. The Madhya Pradesh board result will be announced on MPBSE's official website- mpbse.nic.in. As soon as the result will be announced, students will be able to access it on the official website.

This year around 16 lakh students attempted the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The Madhya Pradesh High School board exams were conducted from February 5 to February 28, while the Inter board exams were from February 6 to March 5, 2024. These exams took place in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

MP Board Result 2024: MPBSE to declare Matric, Inter board results soon

MP Board result 2024: How to check marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: At the homepage, Click on "MP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2024

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen. Download the marksheet for future reference.

The supplementary examination date will also be announced during the press conference. Alo. the link to the re-evaluation form will also be available on the official website after the announcement of the result.

Last year. the MP Class 12 board results were announced on May 25 and the pass percentage was 55.28%. In Class 10 Board exams 2023, a total of 8,20,014 students registered for the exam, but 815364 appeared in the exam, of which 515955 (63.29%) passed.

