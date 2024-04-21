MP Board Result 2024: MPBSE Class 10th and 12th result expected soon at mpresults.nic.in
MP Board Result 2024: This year around 16 lakh students attempted the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce Class 10th and Class 12th board results soon. The Madhya Pradesh board result will be announced on MPBSE's official website- mpbse.nic.in. As soon as the result will be announced, students will be able to access it on the official website.