MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of Inter and Matric board examinations on Wednesday, i.e. April 24 at 4pm.
Students who appeared in the MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024 can check their results on the MPBSE official website: mpresults.nic.in
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: Documents to check the results
Students can check their results on the official website of MPBSE by entering the roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: Where can I check MP Board Class 10, 12 result?
Students who appeared in the MP Board Class 10, 12 can check their results on the MPBSE official websites:
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in.
- mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: A step-by-step guide to check the board results
- Go to the official websites: mpbse.nic.in OR mpresults.nic.in
- Click on link “MP Board Result 2024" given on the home page
- Enter the login credentials and submit
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and print the result for future reference.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: What was the pass percentage for Class 10 MP Board last year?
In Class 10 Board exams 2023, a total of 820014 students registered for the exam, but 815364 appeared in the exam, of which 515955 (63.29%) passed. The pass percentage of boys in 2023 was 60.26% and that of the girls stood at 66.47%.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: What was the pass percentage for Class 12 MP Board last year?
As per the MPBSE records, 729426 students registered for the Class 12 board exam in 2023, but only 727044 appeared of which a total of 401366 (55.28%) of students passed the board exams. Female students scored a pass percentage of 58.75% while the boys obtained 52% marks pass percentage in class 12.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: In how many shifts were the MP Board exams conducted?
These exams took place in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: How many students appeared for the Class 10, 12 boards this year?
As per the MPBSE, more than 16 lakh students appeared in both examinations in 2024.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: When were the exams conducted?
The Madhya Pradesh High School board exams were conducted from February 5 to February 28, while the Inter board exams were from February 6 to March 5, 2024.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: How can I check MP Board Class 12 result?
Students who appeared in the MP Board Class 12 can check their results on the MPBSE official websites:
- mpbse.nic.in.
- mpresults.nic.in
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: MPBSE mobile app
The students can also check their results through MPBSE mobile app. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. After downloading the app, students will have to choose the “Know Your Result" option in the app. After submitting the Roll Number and Application number, the result will be displayed on the mobile screen.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: What documents do I need to check the result?
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: How can I check MP Board Class 10 result?
