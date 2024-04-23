Hello User
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: MPBSE to release Inter, Matric results tomorrow at 4 pm

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Livemint

MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education said it will announce the result for Inter and Matric board examination on Wednesday i.e. April 24 at 4 pm

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: MP board is likely to announce the result of class 10,12 students in the coming days. (Representative image)
