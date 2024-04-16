MP Class 10, 12 Board Result 2024: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to reveal class 10, 12 board exam results after April 20, 2024. The official confirmation is awaited.

MP Class 10, 12 Board Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results after April 20, 2024. However, the official confirmation on the date and time of MP board result 2024 is awaited.

Students who appeared for the class 10 and 12 exams in Madhya Pradesh this year can check their results on the official website of MPBSE — mpbse.nic.in — by entering roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card.

The MP Class 10 board exams took place from February 5 to February 28, while the class 12 board exams were help from February 6 to March 5, 2024. More than 16 lakh students appeared in the MP board exams 2024. These exams took place in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm.

MP Board Result 2024: Steps to check class 10, 12 results Step 1: Visit the official website — mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the MP Board Result 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

Students will find registration number, roll number, school number, student’s name, his/her photograph, centre number, total marks, marks in each subject, and division on the score card.

Last year, the board exam result figures suggested that a total of 55.28 per cent of students cleared the MP Board Class 12 exams. Moreover, in terms of gender-wise performance, female students scored a pass percentage of 58.75 per cent while the boys obtained 52 per cent marks pass percentage in class 12.

As per the 2023 MP Board Class 10th exam result, the overall pass percentage stood at 63.29 per cent with a pass percentage of boys being 60.26 per cent and that of the girls stood at 66.47 per cent. Hence, girls outperformed with a remarkable pass percentage in class 10.

