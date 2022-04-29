Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022: Results releasing today, how to check, download

MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022: Results releasing today, how to check, download

Students can also check the results and can be downloaded them from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App.(Representative photo)
1 min read . 06:46 AM IST Livemint

  • MP Board Result 2022: Students can also check the MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results and it can be downloaded them from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is going to declare the results of Class 10,Class 12 at 1 pm today according to the statement by the board. Students who have appeared in these exams can check the results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on official website mpresults.nic.in.

Students can also check the results and can be downloaded them from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on the Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check results

Visit the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

Click on MPBSE Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students can check the results by using the roll number and date of birth candidates will be able to check MPBSE Results 2022. The direct link to check the result will be available soon after the result is announced. State's School Education and Minister of State for General administration Inder Singh Parmar will announce the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2022

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12, as per the revised marking scheme.