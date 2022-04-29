The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is going to declare the results of Class 10,Class 12 at 1 pm today according to the statement by the board. Students who have appeared in these exams can check the results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on official website mpresults.nic.in.

