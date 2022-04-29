This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MP Board Result 2022:
The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is going to declare the results of Class 10,Class 12 at 1 pm today according to the statement by the board. Students who have appeared in these exams can check the results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on official website mpresults.nic.in.
Students can also check the results and can be downloaded them from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on the Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results.
Students can check the results by using the roll number and date of birth candidates will be able to check MPBSE Results 2022. The direct link to check the result will be available soon after the result is announced. State's School Education and Minister of State for General administration Inder Singh Parmar will announce the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2022
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12, as per the revised marking scheme.