MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12th Results Out: Step-By-Step guide to check; DIRECT LINK and details here

The Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the much-awaited class 10, class 12 results.

Advertisement

MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12th Result Direct Link Check class 10, 12th results on Livemint by putting your application numbers and roll numbers.

Besides, students can check results at official MP Board website at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic as well.

Advertisement

How to check class 10, 12th MPBSE MP Board results? Visit the official website of MPBSE result portal: mpresults.nic.in 2, Tap on the link for ‘MP Board 10th Result 2025’ or ‘MP Board 12th Result 2025’

3. Click the class and fill your roll number and application number

4. Click on the Submit button.

5. Your MP Board Result 2025 will display on the screen

6. Download and take a printout for any future reference

Also Read | AIBE 19 Result 2024 Highlights: All India Bar Examination results declared

Who topped MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results? Pragya Jaiswal emerged victorious when it comes class 10 result with a perfect score, on the other side, Priyal Dwivedi topped the MP Board 12th.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results: Passing percentage Students must secure a minimum score of 33 per cent. They will be given the opportunity to appear for compartment exams which will be held later by the board. Those who are not not happy with their scores can apply for result scrutiny by going through the process on the result website.

Advertisement

MPBSE MP Board: How many students appeared for class 10, 12th exams? A total of 9,53,777 students sat for class 10 exam, whereas 706475 for class 12.