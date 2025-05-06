MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12th Results Out: Step-By-Step guide to check; DIRECT LINK and details here

The Madhya Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the much-awaited class 10, class 12 results.
Check class 10, 12th results on Livemint by putting your application numbers and roll numbers.
Besides, students can check results at official MP Board website at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic as well.
2, Tap on the link for ‘MP Board 10th Result 2025’ or ‘MP Board 12th Result 2025’
3. Click the class and fill your roll number and application number
4. Click on the Submit button.
5. Your MP Board Result 2025 will display on the screen
6. Download and take a printout for any future reference
Pragya Jaiswal emerged victorious when it comes class 10 result with a perfect score, on the other side, Priyal Dwivedi topped the MP Board 12th.
Students must secure a minimum score of 33 per cent. They will be given the opportunity to appear for compartment exams which will be held later by the board. Those who are not not happy with their scores can apply for result scrutiny by going through the process on the result website.
A total of 9,53,777 students sat for class 10 exam, whereas 706475 for class 12.
The MPBSE class 10th exams were conducted from February 27 to March 19, whereas Class 12 exams were held from February 25 to March 25.