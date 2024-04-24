MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: MBPSE Class 10th, 12th results out! Official website crashing? — Check results here

MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: MPBSE results for Class 10th and 12 have been declared today. Check direct link, website and steps to check the result and download score card. Anushka Aggarwal topped Class 10 exams.