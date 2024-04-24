MP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results for Class 10th and 12th board at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 24. Anushka Aggarwal topped Class 10 exams and secured full marks in Math. Jayant Yadav topped Class 12.
How to check MP Board Result for Class 10th and 12th: Students of Class 10th and 12th can visit the official website (https //mpresults.nic) and login using their roll number. They can download the provisional marksheets online. Students who appeared in the MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024 can check their results on the MPBSE official website: mpresults.nic.in. In case you are unable to check on this website, visit mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
Students can also check MP Board Result via SMS and Digilocker service. Check below the steps to check marksheet via SMS and Digilocker service.
The MPBSE Class 12 exams had begun on Tuesday in over 7,500 centres across Madhya Pradesh. As per the exam schedule released by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, the last paper was on March 5. Nearly seven lakh students are appearing for the class 12 exams this year.
The FLDTH full form in Result is “Failed in Theory".
The candidates, who have been unable to clear any subject in the MP Board 10th ans 12th Result 2024, can appear for the compartment/supplementary exams, tentatively to be held in July 2024. The board will announce the detailed schedule for MPBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exams 2024 soon. However, it is expected that the MP Board supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in July.
One can find application number number mentioned on their admit cards. All the details required to check results are mentioned on the student's admit card.
If any student wants to opt for a re-evaluation, they need to apply for it on the official website by entering the required details. It is estimated that the application process for re-evaluation will commence from the second week of July, after the announcement of the MPBSE 12th result, Shiksha.com reported. Students are advised to track the official website to stay updated with the latest information regarding the same.
The MP Board 10th Result 2024 for the revaluation process is generally declared in August. Students applying for rechecking of answer sheets need to pay INR 100 per subject. After revaluation, the board will issue the updated class 12 mark sheet to the students.
The application number and roll number both are mention in the student's admit card.
Jayant Yadav of Shajapur topped the MP Board 12th examination. He scored 487 marks. Meanwhile Kuldeep Mewada secured the second position by securing 486 marks.
Students need to create an account in Digi Locker to get the digital mark sheet of MPBSE 10th Result 2024 and Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2024. Check the steps given below to download the digilocker app.
1. Go to the DigiLocker's registration page i.e. digilocker.gov.in
2. You will be redirected to a new window
3. Enter your mobile number in the input field
4. You will receive an OTP on the number you have entered
5. Fill in the OTP and verify your number
6. You will again be redirected to a news page where you have to set Username and Password to access your account
7. Submit your Aadhaar Number and verify it either through OTP or fingerprint option.
MP Board Results 2024: How to obtain MPBSE 10th 12th Results from DigiLocker?
1. Login to the DigiLocker App using Username and Password
2. Add your Aadhar Number.
3. Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’ button in the left sidebar
4. You will be redirected to a new page which will give u two options
5. In the first option, select ‘Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)’
6. In the next option, choose Marksheet i.e. MP Board 12th Exam 2024 Marksheet/ Migration or Passing etc.
7. You will be redirected to a page which will ask you to enter the Year of passing and roll number
8. Fill in the details mentioned on your MP Board 12th Admit Card 2024/MP Board 10th Admit Card 2024 After clicking on ‘Get Document’ Madhya Pradesh 12th Digital Marksheet/ Certificate will be downloaded.
9. Click on Save to Locker’s button to save these documents in DigiLocker account.
1. Check every personal details on the scorecard
2. Calculate the marks secured and check the grand total and percentage as well. Calculate yourself to be sure.
Anushka Aggarwal topped the MP Board Class 10th result 2024. She scored 500/495 marks and secured 100 marks out of 100 in Maths and Science.
- Enter roll no. and other credential. and enter
