MPSC Rajyaseva result 2022 announced: Here's how to check
- As per the merit list, a total of 6567 candidates have qualified to appear for the MPSC Rajyaseva Main exam scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022.
The State Service or Rajyaseva Preliminary exam 2021 results have been declared by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website mpsc.gov.in.
The exams were held on January 23 for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government. As per the merit list, a total of 6567 candidates have qualified to appear for the MPSC Rajyaseva Main exam scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022.
Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in
Click on the link that says ‘Candidate Information – ‘Results’ – ‘Results of Examinations/Recruitment’
Click on the link for State Services Preliminary Examination 2021
The merit list will appear on the screen
Download and check by searching roll number (Ctrl+F)
