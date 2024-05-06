MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Maharashtra Board likely to be release scorecards on May 10. Details here
MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release SSC (Class 10th) and HSC (Class 12th) Board Results 2024 very soon. As per media reports, the board is likely to announce the results of both classes by May 10, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.