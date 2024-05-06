MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to release SSC and HSC Board Results 2024 by May 10, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results

MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release SSC (Class 10th) and HSC (Class 12th) Board Results 2024 very soon. As per media reports, the board is likely to announce the results of both classes by May 10, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.

Soon after the results are announced, the MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website- mahresult.nic.in, so that students can check their results.

Also Read | HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2024 to be announced tomorrow at hpbose.org. Here's how to download As per tradition, the MSBSHSE officials will announce the results in a press conference. The board will also reveal the topper's name, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, compartment exam and other important details during the press conference.

MSBSHSE 10th, 12thResult 2024: Websites to check the results MSBSHSE official websites: mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

Other websites: results.gov.in

results.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsc.in

MSBSHSE 10th, 12thResult 2024: Login Credentials Required Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like Roll Number, Mother’s first name.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024 registration closes today at natboard.edu.in for June 23 exam. Direct link to apply MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to check the board results Go the official website: mahresult.nic.in/ mahahsscboard.in

Click on the desired activated links ‘MAHA SSC Result 2024’/ ‘MAHA HSC Result 2024’ available on the homepage

Enter your Roll Number and mother’s first name

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a hardcopy of the scorecard for future reference MSBSHSE 10th, 12thResult 2024: Minimum Passing grade As per MSBSHSE norms, students are required to score at least 35% marks in theory and practicals to be declared pass in the board exams.

Also Read | NEET-UG question paper leak claims 'baseless', says NTA The MSBSHSE conducted the Board exams of Class 12th from February 21 to March 19, while Class 10th exams were held from March 1 to 26, 2024 across the state. As per media reports, a total of 15,13,909 students registered for the HSC exams, which included 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls. Whereas over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams, including a total of 3,64,314 students from the Mumbai division alone, having six districts.

