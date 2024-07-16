Muharram 2024: All schools in Puducherry to remain closed on July 17

  • Schools in Puducherry to remain closed on the occasion of Muharram.

Updated16 Jul 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Image for representational purpose.
Image for representational purpose.(AFP)

The Directorate of School Education on Tuesday said that all schools in Puducherry will remain closed on Wednesday, July 17, on the occasion of Muharram, reported ANI.

“The Time table for the Conduct of Common Periodical Test- I has been communicated to all the Government Schools in the U.T. of Puducherry. The Periodical Test scheduled on 17.07.2024 (Wednesday) is postponed to 24.07.2024 (Wednesday). The remaining test will be conducted as per the time table communicated earlier,” said the notification.

Meanwhile, the traffic police in Delhi and Mumbai have issued a traffic advisory in view of the Tazia processions that will be taken out across the city on the occasion of Muharram.

There is a likelihood of traffic congestion along the procession routes and adjoining roads. Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes.

DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said that they held ‘Aman’ committee meetings at police station-level, sub division-level for Muharram processions.

“We spoke to processioners about the law and what they can or cannot do. Adequate police force has been deployed and other arrangements have been made,” said DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary on Muharram processions,” Chaudhary added.

Lucknow Joint CP Kirit Rathod said that arrangements have been made for the Muharram procession. We have deployed forces in sufficient numbers.

"The month of Muharram is going on and the processions are being carried out in different areas. Meticulous planning is being carried out. 12 companies of PAC and RAF have been deployed. We are also monitoring the situation via drones and our media cell is also keeping an eye on the social media to make sure any rumours are not spread. We have already spoken to Maulanas and peace committee meetings were also held. The required cooperation is being taken from them," Rathod told ANI.

On Monday, Muharram processions were taken out at several places in the country.

