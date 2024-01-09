Mumbai civic schools to hold essays, poetry competition on Lord Ram ahead of consecration ceremony in Ayodhya
MUMBAI : Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Tuesday said Mumbai civic schools will organise competitions to showcase the importance of Lord Ram to students between January 10 and 17 ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
