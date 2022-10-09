Murmu stresses on high enrollment of girls in technical educational institutes

The President said that as they are entering in a world of unlimited opportunities and possibilities, she has no doubt that they are capable of converting opportunities into success and possibilities into certainties
NEW DELHI :President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday emphasized on increased enrollment of girl students in technical educational institutions to give more impetus to the progress of the country.
She was speaking at the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh.
“She said that the number of girl students should be increased in technical educational institutions to give more impetus to the progress of the country," said a statement from the President’s Secretariat.
Addressing the graduating students, the President said that as they are entering in a world of unlimited opportunities and possibilities, she has no doubt that they are capable of converting opportunities into success and possibilities into certainties.
She advised them to never forget their duties towards the motherland, whatever they choose to become in their life, adding that they are the builders of India of tomorrow.
It is expected from them that they will use the knowledge acquired in this prestigious institution in the service of humanity too, the President noting that it is the moral duty of every citizen, especially the youth, to put into practice the values of the Mahatma Gandhi.
Speaking on the occasion, the Murmu said that established in Lahore in the year 1921, PEC has emerged as a leading institute for research and contributed to the global technological change.
“It is a premier institute of the country as well as a harbinger of technical education in this region. The National Education Policy - 2020 states that a good educational institution is one in which every student is welcomed and cared for and where an inspiring environment with good infrastructure and appropriate resources exists," she said. The president expressed confidence that this college will continue to strive towards excellence.
The president also noted that PEC has provided many luminaries to the country in the fields of technology, industry, civil services, education and research which including former Chairman of ISRO, Satish Dhawan; eminent educationist and founder-Director of IIT, Delhi, R.N. Dogra; an expert in missiles technology and strategic systems, Satish Kumar.
She said that Kalpana Chawla, alumna of PEC’s Aeronautical Engineering Department, became the first woman astronaut of Indian origin who created an inspiring history of self-sacrifice for science.