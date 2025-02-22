The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is inviting applications for its paid internship programs, which can also act as a direct pathway to full-time employment after graduation.

NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM) will provide paid internships to high school students and undergraduates in 2025. Students can apply for NASA’s OSTEM paid internship twice this year. Who is eligible for NASA’s STEM internship? Can Indians apply for it? What is the last date for the NASA internship application? Here are all the details about it.

What is NASA’s internship program 2025? NASA’s internship program will provide students with hands-on experience in science and technology engineering, mathematics (STEM), and various non-engineering fields. Students will also have the chance to assist NASA scientists in their space programs.

NASA 2025 internship application last dates Interested students can apply for the NASA 2025 summer internship and fall (often called autumn) internship.

The last date to apply for a NASA Summer 2025 Internship is February 28, 2025. The last date to apply for a NASA Fall 2025 internship is May 16, 2025.

NASA internship program 2025: What is the eligibility? Students applying for OSTEM or Pathways intern must have US citizenship and have a GPA score of ‘3.0 on a 4.0 scale’ and ‘2.9 on a 4.0 scale’ for the respective categories. For NASA’s OSTEM internship program, applicants must be full-time students (high school through graduate level) or part-time college-level students enrolled in at least 6 semester hours.

Applicants to the Pathways intern program are required to be ‘degree or certificate-seeking students’ who have completed a certain number of learning hours.