National Education Day: Digitally empowered teachers can unlock India’s potential

While technology is creating new opportunities in education, there is a pertinent tech deficit in India. However, things are rapidly changing. In 2020, India had over 749 million internet users. This figure is projected to grow to over 1.2 billion by 2040. Moreover, the physical inequities in education continue to pose a greater challenge. Every child, irrespective of location, proficiency and socio-economic conditions, must have an equal opportunity to learn, and having digitally empowered teachers is a vital cog in this wheel. High impact outreach programs such as BYJU’S Education For All are bridging these education gaps in underserved areas through partnerships with NGOs and government agencies. In fact, at BYJU’S we have partnered with 55 organisations across 23 states to continue exploring and leveraging technology to bring about positive changes in education. This is a powerful step in closing the gap between students and quality teachers.