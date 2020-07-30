Delhi education minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia today said the National Education Policy 2020 is "a forward-looking document which accepts flaws of today's education system." However Sisodia had explained two issues with the new education policy.

Firstly the new policy is "unable to break free of pressures of education's old traditions", Sisodia added. Secondly, the policy does not say how will the reforms, it speaks of, will be achieved, he added.

The policy is either silent or confused on how to achieve its targets, said Delhi education minister.

The central government on Wednesday had revealed a National Education Policy. The policy came after almost three decades. From the preference of mother-tongue in primary schools to one common entrance examination in the higher education, the policy introduced a gamut of changes.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via