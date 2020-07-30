Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Education >news >National Education Policy 'forward looking' but 'silent on how to achieve reforms': Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia says 'new policy is unable to break free of pressures of education's old traditions'

National Education Policy 'forward looking' but 'silent on how to achieve reforms': Sisodia

1 min read . 06:52 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The central government on Wednesday had revealed a National Education Policy
  • The policy is either silent or confused on how to achieve its targets, said Delhi education minister

Delhi education minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia today said the National Education Policy 2020 is "a forward-looking document which accepts flaws of today's education system." However Sisodia had explained two issues with the new education policy.

Delhi education minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia today said the National Education Policy 2020 is "a forward-looking document which accepts flaws of today's education system." However Sisodia had explained two issues with the new education policy.

Firstly the new policy is "unable to break free of pressures of education's old traditions", Sisodia added. Secondly, the policy does not say how will the reforms, it speaks of, will be achieved, he added.

Firstly the new policy is "unable to break free of pressures of education's old traditions", Sisodia added. Secondly, the policy does not say how will the reforms, it speaks of, will be achieved, he added.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The policy is either silent or confused on how to achieve its targets, said Delhi education minister.

The central government on Wednesday had revealed a National Education Policy. The policy came after almost three decades. From the preference of mother-tongue in primary schools to one common entrance examination in the higher education, the policy introduced a gamut of changes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated