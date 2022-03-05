National Medical Commission announces big update for foreign graduates. Details here3 min read . 11:17 AM IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed students to apply for the complete internship in India if they clear FMGE
In a big relief to Foreign Medical Graduates, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships can finish the same in India.
The NMC in an official notification said that Foreign Medical Graduates are facing hardship in getting themselves registered in some of the State Medical Councils amid the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic. The NMC reiterated that the provisions contained in the FMGL Regulations, 2021 will not be applicable if the graduates have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification, prior to November 18, 2021. Besides, candidates who have joined their undergraduate medical education in a foreign institution prior to November 18 will also be included in this category.
For securing registration to practice medicine in India, the students pursuing medicine in foreign countries are required to do double internships--one in the country where they got the MBBS and again in India as per the NMC (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) regulation, 2021.
“Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of an internship in India is considered eligible. Accordingly, the same may be processed by state medical councils provided that the candidates must have cleared FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India," the NMC said.
The NMC issued a detailed guideline for state medical councils while processing the case for grant of registration of FMGs:
1. The medical qualification/degree must be registerable to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to a citizen of that country.
2. Documentary evidence certifying successful completion of physical training or internship during the medical qualification equivalent to MBBS, if conducted in a foreign institute.
3. Copy of passport with VISA and immigration details
4. Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) should be cleared by the candidates seeking registration in India.
5. If the candidate is found fulfilling all the above-mentioned criteria, provisional registration may be granted by State Medical Councils for a 12-month internship or balance period.
6. Internship shall be permissible in medical college hospital or hospital attached to medical colleges, permitted by the Commission.
7. The maximum quota for allocation of internships to FMGs must be restricted to an additional 7.5% of the total permitted seats in a medical college.
8. State Medical Councils should obtain an undertaking from the medical college that no amount/fee is charged by the medical college from the FMGs for permitting them to do their internship. The stipend & other facilities to FMGs should be extended equivalent to Indian Medical Graduates being trained at Government Medical Colleges as fixed by the appropriate authority applicable to the institution/University or State.
The NMC said the state medical councils should obtain an undertaking from the medical college that no fee is charged by it from the foreign medical graduates (FMGs) for permitting them to do their internship.
"The stipend and other facilities to FMGs should be extended equivalent to Indian medical graduates being trained at the government medical colleges as fixed by the appropriate authority," it said.
