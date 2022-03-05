The NMC in an official notification said that Foreign Medical Graduates are facing hardship in getting themselves registered in some of the State Medical Councils amid the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic. The NMC reiterated that the provisions contained in the FMGL Regulations, 2021 will not be applicable if the graduates have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification, prior to November 18, 2021. Besides, candidates who have joined their undergraduate medical education in a foreign institution prior to November 18 will also be included in this category.