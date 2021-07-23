The admission to BBA, BSc and Postgraduate courses is done based on national admission test conducted by NRTI in various centres across the country, while admission to the B Tech programmes is based on JEE Mains score. Last year, more than 7,000 students competed for 425 seats in the Institute. The Institute has an eminent Board which includes two serving Directors of IITs, prominent academics and industry leaders, and is chaired by the Chairman of Indian Railways who is also the Chancellor of the University.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}