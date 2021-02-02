National Testing Agency to conduct UGC-NET from 2 May: Pokhriyal

The National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for assistant professors will be conducted between 2 May and 17 May, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday.

"The National Testing Agency @DG_NTA will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Good luck to all participants," Pokhriyal tweeted.

The NTA, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, issued the notification for the test on Tuesday.

"The NTA will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on May 2,3, 4, 5, 6,7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17. The test will comprise of two papers," the notification read.

The first session of the test will be between 9 am and 12 pm, while the second session will be between 3 pm and 6 pm.

"The paper will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The application deadline is March 2," it added.

The online application for UGC-NET will be open from 2 February. "Candidates who desire to appear for the exam are required to apply online between 2 February and 2 March. The application fees can be paid up to 3 March," said the notification.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via