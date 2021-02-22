Naveen Jindal to invest Rs. 1000 crore to expand Jindal Global University

NEW DELHI: Industrialist Naveen Jindal will invest Rs1,000 crore to expand his education venture O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Haryana, the university said Monday.

The funds will be utilised for expansion of infrastructure, establishing new departments and other facilities in the university, which has been named as an institute of eminence by the union government. It will catalyse the university’s plan to almost double its students’ intake and faculty strength.

Also Read | How to make India’s bad bank workable

“In the JGU Vision 2030, we have laid plans to further build and develop the JGU campus. We will have offices for 1600 faculty members, housing facilities for more than 12,000 students, a world-class sports centre with shooting ranges totalling an investment of Rs1,000 crore," Jindal said.

Currently, JGU is home to more than 830 faculty members and 6,600 students from 38 different countries.

“The focus of the investment plan will be on academic, infrastructure development, creation of new world-class student facilities, hostels, schools, faculty offices and teaching facilities," the university said.

The university said the “substantial commitment of financial resources" for the JGU by its founding chancellor Jindal will “bolster efforts to achieve financial, academic and physical outcomes that were laid down in its implementation plan of becoming an 'Institution of Eminence' that has global recognition and standing."

JGU Vice chancellor C. Raj Kumar said his university has been performing well in the World University Rankings despite being just 12 years old due to "quality of our multi-disciplinary teaching and research". And the new investment announced by Chancellor Jindal will help them expand their education and research engagements.

India accounts for 21 universities among the best 1,000 in the world as per the latest QS World University Rankings. JGU climbed 100 spots to be ranked in the 650-700 band. It is also one of the well ranked varsities with focus on liberal arts and also among the younger universities in the world. The Indian government has named it among the 20 IoEs as part of its world class universities initiatives, thus offers the institution wide academic, administrative and regulatory flexibility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via