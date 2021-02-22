Naveen Jindal to invest Rs. 1000 crore to expand Jindal Global University

India accounts for 21 universities among the best 1,000 in the world as per the latest QS World University Rankings. JGU climbed 100 spots to be ranked in the 650-700 band. It is also one of the well ranked varsities with focus on liberal arts and also among the younger universities in the world. The Indian government has named it among the 20 IoEs as part of its world class universities initiatives, thus offers the institution wide academic, administrative and regulatory flexibility.