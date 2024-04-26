NBSE result 2024: Nagaland Board of School Education to announce class 10, 12 result on Friday, April 26. Know how to check result

NBSE 10th, and 12th Result Date and Time: Nagaland Board of School Education will announce the NBSE 10th and 12th result 2024 on Friday. The HSLC result 2024 is expected to be announced at 2 pm today. After the NBSE 2024 result announcement, students can check their scores at the official website of the board, ie nbenl.edu.in.

As per the official notification of the Nagaland board, the Nagaland Board of School Education will announce the result on April 26, 2024. According to the official notification, registered institutions will release the provisional result gazette along with the pass certificates and mark sheets.

How to check the NBSE 10th, and 12th results in 2024? Class 10th and 12th students who appeared in the Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC results in 2024 can check their results after the announcement by following the below-mentioned steps:

-Go to Nagaland Board's official website, ie nbenl.edu.in.

-After the Nagaland Board result announcement click on. NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC result link.

-Enter your NBSE roll number.

-Once you have entered the details, search for your result and download the online mark sheet.

-Take out a printout for future reference.

At what time Nagaland Board Class 10th and 12th results will be out? According to the official notification, the NBSE HSLC result will be announced today. The expected time for the result announcement is 2:00 pm. The link to check the Nagaland Board result will be open after the result declaration. Students can check their results on nbsenl.edu.in

As the result is provisional, students are required to contact their schools to receive their original mark sheets after the the Nagaland HSLC examinations 2024 declaration. The migration certificate of their classes can be downloaded from the Nagaland Board's official website. After the result announcement, the Nagaland board will issue passing certificates, and mark sheets between May 3 to May 6.

