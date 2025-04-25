NBSE to announce HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 today at 1 PM; check official website and steps to check your results

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education will announce the HSLC and HSSLC results on April 25, 2025, at 1 PM. Students can access their marksheets on nbsenl.edu.in. This year, 17,194 candidates participated in the HSSLC examination across 68 centers in Nagaland.

Livemint
Updated25 Apr 2025, 11:38 AM IST
The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education will announce the HSLC and HSSLC results on April 25, 2025, at 1 PM. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Representative Image)
The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education will announce the HSLC and HSSLC results on April 25, 2025, at 1 PM. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Representative Image)(Hindustan Times)

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will declare the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results today at 1 PM. Students can check and download their marksheets from the official website:  nbsenl.edu.in once the results are released.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: UPMSP to declare results today! Check time, direct link here

How to Check Your NBSE Result 2025:

Visit the Official Website: Go to nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the Result Link

On the homepage, find and click on the link that says “NBSE HSLC/HSSLC Result 2025”

Enter Login Details: A login window will appear.

Enter your Roll Number

Enter your Date of Birth (DOB)

Submit Details: Click on the “Submit” button.

View Your Result: Your NBSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download the Marksheet: Click download and save your digital marksheet.

It’s recommended to take a printout for future reference.

This year, a total of 17,194 candidates took part in the NBSE HSSLC (Class 12) examination, which was held at 68 exam centres across Nagaland.

According to a report by Indian Express citing officials, 546 candidates appeared for the compartmental exams across various streams. In the main examination categories, 12,403 students appeared for the Arts stream, while 1,026 students took the Commerce stream, and the remaining students participated in other streams, including Science.

Key Takeaways
  • Results for HSLC and HSSLC will be announced at 1 PM today.
  • Students can check their results on the official NBSE website.
  • A total of 17,194 candidates took the HSSLC exam this year.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationNewsNBSE to announce HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 today at 1 PM; check official website and steps to check your results
MoreLess
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.