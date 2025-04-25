NBSE to announce HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 today at 1 PM; check official website and steps to check your results

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will declare the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results today at 1 PM. Students can check and download their marksheets from the official website: nbsenl.edu.in once the results are released.

How to Check Your NBSE Result 2025: Visit the Official Website: Go to nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the Result Link

On the homepage, find and click on the link that says “NBSE HSLC/HSSLC Result 2025”

Enter Login Details: A login window will appear.

Enter your Roll Number

Enter your Date of Birth (DOB)

Submit Details: Click on the “Submit” button.

View Your Result: Your NBSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download the Marksheet: Click download and save your digital marksheet.

It’s recommended to take a printout for future reference.

This year, a total of 17,194 candidates took part in the NBSE HSSLC (Class 12) examination, which was held at 68 exam centres across Nagaland.