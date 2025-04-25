NBSE to announce HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 today at 1 PM; check official website and steps to check your results

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will declare the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results today at 1 PM. Students can check and download their marksheets from the official website: nbsenl.edu.in once the results are released.

How to Check Your NBSE Result 2025: Visit the Official Website: Go to nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the Result Link

On the homepage, find and click on the link that says “NBSE HSLC/HSSLC Result 2025”

Enter Login Details: A login window will appear.

Enter your Roll Number

Enter your Date of Birth (DOB)

Submit Details: Click on the “Submit” button.

View Your Result: Your NBSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download the Marksheet: Click download and save your digital marksheet.

It’s recommended to take a printout for future reference.

This year, a total of 17,194 candidates took part in the NBSE HSSLC (Class 12) examination, which was held at 68 exam centres across Nagaland.

According to a report by Indian Express citing officials, 546 candidates appeared for the compartmental exams across various streams. In the main examination categories, 12,403 students appeared for the Arts stream, while 1,026 students took the Commerce stream, and the remaining students participated in other streams, including Science.