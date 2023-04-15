A few weeks ago India's National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) made several changes in school books' syllabus that sparked political major controversy. NCERT deleted the 2002 Gujarat riots, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, and some Mughal rulers from textbooks.

Dropping several topics and portions from the NCERT textbooks has triggered a controversy with the Opposition blaming the Centre for "whitewashing with vengeance".

In another development, it is reported that the NCERT consulted as many as 25 external experts, and 16 CBSE teachers for the recent “rationalisation" of its textbooks.

The consultations were with experts in seven subjects, including history, political science, economics, geography, commerce and business studies, sociology, and psychology.

Last year, NCERT rationalised the syllabi of Classes 6 to 12 in a bid to reduce the burden on students.

Therefore, the school textbook authority removed chapters on the Mughals, the industrial revolution, Cold War, and the 2002 Gujarat riots. Besides, some Dalit writers have also dropped from Class 7 textbooks.

Five experts-- Umesh Kadam, professor of history at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and a member secretary at the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR); Dr Archana Verma, an associate professor (history) at Delhi University’s (DU) Hindu College; Shruti Mishra, who heads the department of history at Delhi Public School RK Puram; and two Delhi-based Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers Krishna Ranjan and Sunil Kumar--were consulted for history syllabus.

In the case of sociology, Manju Bhatt, a former professor with the Department of Education in social science, NCERT; Achala Pritam Tondon, an associate professor at DU’s Hindu College; Seema Banerjee who teaches sociology at Delhi’s Laxman Public School and Abha Seth, who also teaches the same subject at the DAV Public School at Vasant Kunj, participated in the discussion.

For the political science textbook, the NCERT held two rounds of consultation with four experts. These included Vanthangpui Khobung, who is an assistant professor of political science at the NCERT’s Regional Institute of Education in Bhopal; Maneesha Pandey who teaches political science at Hindu College; and school teachers Kavita Jain and Sunita Kathuria.

The NCERT has described the omissions as a possible oversight but refused to undo the deletions, saying they were based on the recommendations of experts. It has also said the textbooks are anyway headed for revision in 2024 when the National Curriculum Framework kicks in.