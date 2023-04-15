NCERT consulted 25 experts, 16 CBSE teachers for ‘syllabus rationalisation’2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 06:22 AM IST
- Dropping several topics and portions from the NCERT textbooks has triggered a controversy with the Opposition blaming the Centre for ‘whitewashing with vengeance’
A few weeks ago India's National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) made several changes in school books' syllabus that sparked political major controversy. NCERT deleted the 2002 Gujarat riots, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, and some Mughal rulers from textbooks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×